AFL club Port Adelaide has announced the sudden death of its former forward Daniel Stewart at the age of 37. ABC News reports. Stewart played for Port Adelaide for four seasons, from 2010 to 2013.

AFL career

Stewart played 36 matches for Port Adelaide and scored 31 goals. The tall forward was selected in the 2009 rookie draft and was elevated to the club's senior list at the end of that season.

The footballer was originally from the state of Victoria. Before joining Port Adelaide, he played for North Adelaide in the South Australian National Football League, as well as Eastern Ranges and Labrador in AFL Queensland.

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Stewart's most successful AFL match was the final-round game of the 2010 season against Richmond at Docklands Stadium. He scored four goals, while Port Adelaide won by 10 points.

Tributes

The club described Stewart's sudden death as devastating and expressed its condolences to his family, friends, former teammates, coaches and club staff. Port Adelaide chief executive Matthew Richardson said the club would provide support to everyone affected by the former footballer's death.

Port Adelaide also said it would honour Stewart's memory with black armbands during its first home match of 2027 at Adelaide Oval.

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