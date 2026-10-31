In Australia, two horses trained by Nick Ryan were withdrawn from the Derby Day program at Flemington Racecourse. This happened after a morning inspection of his stable, following which Racing Victoria stewards charged him with alleged possession of a prohibited substance. Anglaise did not start in the Wakeful Stakes, while Doubt Time did not start in the Coolmore Stud Stakes.

Inspection results

As ABC News reports, Racing Victoria's compliance team conducted an inspection of Ryan's stable in the morning. According to the stewards, two syringes containing Darbepoetin Alfa were found in the glove compartment of the trainer's car.

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Racing Victoria stated that Darbepoetin Alfa is listed as a prohibited List A substance under the Australian Rules of Racing. The charge brought against Ryan concerns alleged possession of this substance.

Hearing postponed

Ryan, who was previously a champion jockey, did not enter a plea to the charge. The hearing in the case was postponed until Monday.

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