In Zawiercie, Poland, the reigning national champion Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle 3:1 in a second-round TAURON Liga match. Michał Winiarski's team secured its first win of the season after a 0:3 defeat to GKS Katowice in the opening round.

As Interia Sport reports, there was one change in the hosts' starting lineup: Aaron Russell replaced Bartosz Kwolek. In the first set, Warta took a 9:5 lead after an ace by Tomasz Fornal and won the set 25:17. The hosts' positive reception rate in that set reached 91%.

Hosts' advantage in two sets

In the second set, ZAKSA fought back and took the lead, 13:12, following Rafał Szymura's serves. However, Warta regained the advantage: Russell converted a counterattack, while Bartłomiej Bołądź scored on serve. The hosts closed out the set with a 25:22 win.

ZAKSA coach Andrea Giani sent Jan Zimmermann onto the court, after he joined the team following Quinn Isaacson's injury. Kamil Kosiba and Marcin Kania also took part in the match.

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ZAKSA won the third set

In the third set, the visitors seized the initiative. After a block by Szymon Jakubiszak, they led 6:5 and later extended the gap to 11:7. Warta cut the deficit to two points at 17:19 after an attack by Fornal, but did not catch up with their opponent. ZAKSA won the set 25:22, while the hosts made nine errors.

In the fourth set, ZAKSA held a 15:13 advantage, but after a timeout by Winiarski, Warta equalized thanks to an ace by Jakub Kochanowski. The hosts snatched victory and finished the match in four sets. Bołądź scored 22 points, Fornal had 20 and was named the most valuable player of the match.

Warta Zawiercie will play its next match on Sunday against Bogdanka LUK Lublin for the AL-KO Polish Super Cup.

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