In Melbourne, Australia, a cycling club suspended a man after complaints from women cyclists about his intrusive messages and stalking, which was reported by one of the participants. As ABC News Australia reports, the decision was made after an incident during a women’s bike ride on International Women’s Day.

Bianca Pickett, a 51-year-old IT worker, said that Amy, an 18-year-old participant in the ride whose name is a pseudonym to protect her identity, received a message on Strava. The man wrote that he had seen her on the road and would come over to say hello. According to Pickett, he was known among women cyclists for similar behavior toward young women.

Pickett said the man arrived at the café where the group had stopped. After being told it was a women-only ride, he left, but, according to her, he later followed the group by bicycle on the way to Melbourne. Pickett also said that she and other women had previously complained about the man to several cycling clubs, but without result. Later, the last club he belonged to barred him from participating.

Geolocation risks

Pickett believes that route-tracking features in sports apps can make it easier to determine users’ place of residence or plans if they have not configured privacy settings. Strava allows users to record and share GPS training routes, follow other users, and send messages.

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Karen Bevan, chief executive of Full Stop Australia, an organization that supports survivors of sexual, domestic and family violence, said that developers should take responsibility for the safe design of platforms. In her view, privacy settings should be enabled by default, while the starting and ending points of routes should be hidden automatically.

Strava’s response and an alternative app

Strava said that key safeguards are enabled by default: messaging is available only to friends, and the first and last 200 meters of routes are automatically hidden. The company also said that its safety team reviews user complaints and does not permit stalking or other violations of community standards.

Melbourne resident, app developer and runner Melanie Caple created SoloRunClubxx. The app allows users to log workouts without informing others of their location. A person can specify an estimated time for finishing a run; if they do not confirm after that time that they finished safely, the app sends their location to a close person.

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