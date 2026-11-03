London’s West Ham have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following the team’s poor start to the Championship season. This was reported by BBC Sport.

At the club since September 2025

The 52-year-old Nuno Espirito Santo had been West Ham’s head coach since September 2025. Last season, the team were relegated from the Premier League under his management.

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Before the start of the current season, the London club were widely considered one of the favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League. West Ham are currently eighth in the Championship table and trail leaders Middlesbrough by six points.

Two consecutive home defeats

The team have won only two of their last six matches, while their previous two home games ended in defeats. West Ham first lost 2-3 to Southampton and then were beaten 1-2 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

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