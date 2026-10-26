Israel Defense Forces veteran Boris Baruch Shtonda completed the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, United States, on October 10. He competed in the category for athletes with disabilities, using a specially fitted running prosthesis, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Ironman distance

The triathlon consisted of a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer cycling stage and a full marathon distance. Shtonda trained for the start for a year and a half with the support of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces organization, which helps wounded Israeli service members and their families with rehabilitation.

Shtonda served as a reservist in the Duvdevan unit. A month after being deployed in the Gaza Strip, he was severely wounded by an explosive device in the city of Beit Hanoun in the north of the enclave. After several surgeries, his right leg was amputated above the knee.

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Sport during rehabilitation

After being wounded, the veteran climbed Kilimanjaro twice, swam across the Sea of Galilee and finished a half-Ironman competition in Spain. He dedicated his participation in the Hawaiian Ironman to wounded service members and other people undergoing rehabilitation.

Shtonda urged them to rely on their own strength and not lose faith in themselves. According to him, in difficult circumstances, a person sometimes has to become their own hero.

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