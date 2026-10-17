Video: Yegor Yarmolyuk Received a Red Card in Brentford's Match Against Liverpool

Ukrainian midfielder Yegor Yarmolyuk, who plays for the English club Brentford, was sent off during the Premier League’s seventh-round match against Liverpool. The red card was issued after he struck an opponent.

The midfielder started for the “Bees.” However, he played only the first half. In stoppage time, while preparing to take a set piece, Yarmolyuk headbutted “Reds” defender Jérémie Jacquet.

The referee showed the Ukrainian a straight red card after consulting with VAR. For Yarmolyuk, this is the first red card of his professional career. During his time with Brentford, he has received 17 yellow cards (117 matches across all competitions).

If it’s a red card for Yarmoliuk, then why isn’t Liverpool getting a penalty as well? https://t.co/BmirbY4ioo — Nana (@NanaRMCF) October 17, 2026

At the time of the sending-off, the “Bees” were leading 1–0. Defender Lewis-Potter scored the goal. Midway through the second half, Liverpool equalized thanks to winger Muñoz.

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