Video: Ilya Sobchenko, a hockey player for Kyiv's Sokol, posted on social media about a trip to the aggressor country

Ilya Sobchenko, a player for the Kyiv hockey club “Sokil,” posted photos from his trip to Belarus on social media. Belarus supports Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Before the start of the Ukrainian hockey championship, “Sokil” signed a contract with Ilya Sobchenko, who had previously played for the club and spent last season with the “Kryzhinka-Capitals.”

In the summer of 2026, Sobchenko traveled to Belarus. Ilya shared details of his trip on his TikTok account and posted one photo on Instagram.

After returning to Kyiv, Sobchenko posted a video titled “Kyiv – Minsk – Kyiv 2,600 km.”

Source: TikTok

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