Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili and Georgian wrestler Saba Lazishvili recorded a video message in support of Ukraine. The athletes expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people and concluded their message with shouts of “Glory to Ukraine!”

The video was shown on November 22 during the ARENA 2 “Battle of Styles” mixed martial arts event, which took place at the Kyiv Sports Palace. This was reported by Channel 24.

Dvalishvili congratulated Ukraine and Kyiv and expressed his love for the Ukrainian people, as well as for all participants in the sporting event.

For his part, Lazishvili urged Ukrainians to remain strong, united, and not to give up on fighting for their dreams.

At the end of their address, both athletes shouted, “Glory to Ukraine!” Lazishvili also expressed support for his homeland with the words, “Glory to Georgia!” The Georgian athletes wished the Ukrainians God’s blessing.

Fighter Dvalishvili reported an attack at a hotel in Abu Dhabi — The National.

Video: Boxer Nurmagomedov and his team attacked former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

As a reminder, the brawl at the Abu Dhabi hotel involving Nurmagomedov infuriated the UFC president

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