The match between the Brazilian teams “Uberlândia” and “Mamore” ended in a massive brawl involving players from both clubs. The brawl lasted about 40 minutes, and when it ended, the referee issued 51 red cards to the players.

This set an anti-record for the number of red cards in the history of world soccer.

The incident occurred during a match in the Minas Gerais State U-20 Youth Championship between Uberlândia and Mamore. In the 54th minute, head referee Fernando Patrick sent off an Uberlândia player who had struck an opponent in the stomach.

After that, representatives of the Uberlândia management and the team’s coach began to pressure the referee. They threatened the referee with physical violence, forcing the match to be stopped.

The match eventually resumed, but just two minutes later, “Mamore” scored their third goal, bringing the score to 3–1. The goal scorer, Davi Fernandes Bittencourt, went to celebrate near the opponents’ bench, accompanied by provocative shouts directed at Uberlândia’s players and staff.

This sparked a massive brawl involving virtually all the players from both clubs, as well as members of the coaching staffs. The match was called off early, and military police were called to the stadium to restore order.

The brawl lasted about 40 minutes. As a result of the clashes, the stadium and the areas beneath the stands sustained significant damage.

This was reported by Mineiro Módulo 2 on its X page.

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