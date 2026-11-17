Danylo Sikan, a forward for the Ukrainian national soccer team, opened the scoring just one minute into the final match of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League against Georgia. The match is taking place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the stadium in Košice, Slovakia.

The 25-year-old forward for Belgium’s Anderlecht found the back of the net past Georgian national team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili just 54 seconds into the game, giving the Ukrainian team an early lead at the start of this decisive group-stage match.

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After five rounds, the Blue-and-Yellows have earned four points and are in third place in the group standings. Georgia has two points and sits in last place, fourth in the group. The Ukrainian national team must avoid losing to Georgia to prevent finishing last in the group and having to play in the relegation playoffs to remain in Division B of the Nations League.

Earlier, Hungary defeated Georgia and took the lead in Ukraine’s Nations League group.

Prior to this, Ukraine’s U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

As a reminder, Bukovyna confidently defeated Livy Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

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