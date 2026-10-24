Newcastle Red Bulls secured their first win of the current Prem season by beating Sale Sharks 17-3. Winger Christian Wade scored his 101st try in the competition in the match, equalling Chris Ashton’s record for the number of tries, BBC Sport reports.

Wade’s record try

Wade scored in the right corner in the ninth minute of the second half. This try put him level with Ashton: both rugby players have 101 tries in the Prem. Wade was unable to score a second try in the game.

The match at Kingston Park was played in strong winds and mainly consisted of kicking, penalties and solid defence. After the first half, Sale led 3-0 thanks to a George Ford penalty.

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Newcastle’s second try

After Wade’s try, the hosts extended their lead through George McGuigan, who grounded the ball after a maul. Hodge converted both tries and kicked a penalty. For Newcastle, this is only their fifth win across four Prem seasons.

Before the match, Sale had not lost in their previous two league games. Newcastle coach Dan McFarland will seek to build on the team’s success after its first win of the current season.

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