In Poland, Wisła Płock defeated Radomiak of Radom 1-0 in a match of the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. The only goal was scored in the 15th minute by Croatian midfielder Jurica Pršir. It was the 26-year-old footballer’s first goal in the Polish championship.

Pršir’s goal decided the match

As Interia Sport reports, the visitors were more active at the start of the match, but Wisła capitalized on the hosts’ first dangerous attack. After several unsuccessful actions by Radomiak’s defenders, the ball reached Pršir, who struck from close range.

It was the only shot on target in the first half. Later, Patryk Kun also headed the ball into the visitors’ net, but the referee disallowed the goal because of a foul by Łukasz Sekulski in attack.

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Fifth match without a win

In the second half, Radomiak had possession for 54% of the playing time and took 17 shots against their opponent’s five. At the same time, the Radom team had two shots on target, while Wisła had one. The visitors’ most dangerous moment came in the 78th minute, when Rafał Wolski shot on target, but goalkeeper Rafał Leszczyński dealt with the effort.

Radomiak failed to leave the relegation zone and extended their winless run to five matches. The team lost its last four matches by an aggregate score of 3:11. It was John Carver’s second match as coach of the Radom club, and the team did not earn any points in either match.

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