In the United States, Major League Baseball (MLB) has entered the offseason with the risk of a player lockout: club owners are expected to potentially resort to one if they do not reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the union by December 1. The current agreement expires on that day, The Japan Times reports.

Salary cap dispute

The key issue in the negotiations is a proposal to introduce a cap on clubs’ spending on player salaries. MLB believes such a mechanism would help narrow the gap in payrolls between teams in large and small markets. The MLB Players Association, meanwhile, does not agree to the introduction of a salary cap.

Under MLB’s initial proposal, the cap for 2027 would be $245.3 million. This would require the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves to collectively cut payroll spending by $578 million.

Consequences of a possible lockout

A lockout halts all player activities related to clubs, including signing free agents, trades and access to club facilities. There are currently no signs that the sides will manage to reach an agreement before the current deal expires.

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The previous MLB lockout occurred after the 2021 season. It lasted 99 days and delayed the start of the 2022 season by one week. The last time the league missed games because of a labor dispute was during the players’ strike in 1994–1995, when the season was ended early and the start of the next one was postponed.

League proposals

MLB also proposes shortening the regular season, introducing a weekly day off and adding playoff games. These initiatives are tied to the players’ agreement to a salary cap, which the union considers a threat to athletes’ rights and compensation.

The uncertainty began after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. It was the first World Series matchup in 35 years between two teams that spend the least on player salaries.

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