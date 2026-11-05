In the United States, Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski must join Poland’s national team for its November training camp, even if the match schedule overlaps with the MLS playoffs. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk.

National team matches and MLS playoffs

In November, Poland’s national team is scheduled to play Romania and Sweden in the Nations League. The match against the Swedes is scheduled for November 17 in Wrocław, with kick-off at 20:45.

Chicago Fire have already reached the MLS playoffs, where they will face Charlotte. According to the outlet, the opening playoff matches are expected to take place in the second half of November. Włodarczyk noted that if the schedules overlap unfavorably, Lewandowski’s priority will be the national team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fans’ reaction

Chicago Fire fans discussed the player’s possible departure for Poland on Reddit. As Interia Sport writes, most participants in the discussion supported the player’s likely decision to prioritize playing for the national team over a club match.

The outlet also notes that Lewandowski’s participation in the training camp will not necessarily mean missing MLS playoff matches. Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter has regularly included the Pole in the team’s starting lineup.

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