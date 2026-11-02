Polish volleyball player Kamil Semeniuk scored 13 points in an Italian SuperLega match in which Sir Susa Scai Perugia defeated Monza 3-0. Over three sets, he was his team’s second-highest scorer, Interia Sport reports.

13 points in three sets

Semeniuk recorded two aces and two blocks. Belgian opposite hitter Ferre Reggers scored the most points for Perugia, with 14. He was also named the match’s most valuable player.

Perugia’s official website noted that the Polish outside hitter finished the match with a double-digit points total. The sport.quotidiano.net portal wrote that in the second set, Monza tried to respond to their opponent but could not do so when Semeniuk also began to make an impact in attack.

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Italian media assessment

Umbria24.it described Semeniuk’s performance as brilliant, noting that he trailed Reggers by only one point. After the match against Monza, the Italian champions had a perfect record, 11 points and led the SuperLega standings.

At the same time, Polish media are discussing a possible move by 30-year-old Semeniuk to Asseco Resovia Rzeszów. According to journalist Jakub Balcerzak, after five years in Perugia, he may return to Poland. Semeniuk’s team was due to play its next match against Cisterna on November 4.

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