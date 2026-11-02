In Turkey, Ilbank Ankara, for which Polish volleyball player Malwina Smarzek plays, lost 0-3 to Turk Hava Yollari in a national championship match. The match ended with set scores of 25:20, 25:22 and 25:20. Smarzek scored 11 points.

As Interia Sport reports, this was the Polish opposite hitter's least productive match of the season among games in which she was in the starting lineup. The exception was the match against Eczacibasi, when the coach used her only for a short stretch of one set.

Lazareva becomes the top scorer

Anna Lazareva scored the most points for Turk Hava Yollari, with 24. Ema Strunjak was Ilbank's top scorer with 12 points. Smarzek and Idil Naz Kanbur scored 11 points each.

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Before this match, the Ankara team had lost three of its first five league matches. After six matches, Ilbank ranks 10th among 14 teams and is two points above the relegation zone.

Smarzek's previous results

At the start of the season, Smarzek showed high scoring form: she scored 26 points against Goztepe Yuppo, 27 against Zeren Spor, 28 in the match against Galatasaray Daikin and 25 against Afyon Belediye Yuntas. Ilbank Ankara will play its next match at home against Nilufer Belediyespor on November 5.

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