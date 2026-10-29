Polish volleyball player Magdalena Stysiak has continued her career in Brazil, joining Grêmio de Vôlei Osasco. Previously, the athlete played in Italy and Turkey. Stysiak spoke about adapting to her new life and team in an interview with TVP Sport, reports Interia Sport.

A quick move after the European Championship

Stysiak left for Brazil after the European Championship, where Poland’s national team lost to Serbia in the match for third place. According to her, the tournament ended on September 7, and less than a week later she was already flying to a new country.

Two days later, the volleyball player travelled to her first preseason tournament. She was not supposed to take part in the matches, but ultimately played in two of them. Stysiak noted that at first she was not in sync with the team and had difficulties adapting after the national team season.

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Distances and traffic jams

The athlete also drew attention to Brazil’s scale. According to her, a flight to the city of Belém takes four hours. There are nearly 3,000 kilometres between São Paulo and Belém, located in the north of the country.

Stysiak lives in Osasco, on the outskirts of São Paulo. She said that because of heavy traffic, a trip to São Paulo to meet friends or have dinner can take from one hour to an hour and a half, so such a journey discourages her.

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