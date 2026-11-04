Andorra's goalkeeper reacted to the death of Jesús de Miguel following a collision

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Ovono reacted emotionally to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. The goalkeeper is deeply affected by the tragedy that occurred after their collision during a soccer match.

De Miguel died on Tuesday in the hospital. The day before, he had collided with Ovono during a Spanish Segunda División match. The goalkeeper tried to prevent his opponent from gaining possession of the ball and knocked him out. The goalkeeper was immediately shown a red card, while the forward remained lying on the field.

As it turned out, de Miguel suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest. He remained in this condition for nearly 20 minutes, and after resuscitation efforts, de Miguel was taken to the hospital. Doctors fought to save the soccer player’s life, but were unable to do so.

“These are the hardest days of my life. It’s hard for me to find the right words, and it’s difficult to comprehend what has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús. My thoughts are with him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there are many issues to address, and I will do so with the utmost respect. But right now, to be honest, I can’t think of anything else but Jesús and the pain we’re going through,” Ovono said.

This was reported with reference to the club’s official website.

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