MotoGP will not change its plans to hold the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on November 6–8. At the same time, Yamaha has withdrawn from the round, citing company-wide restrictions on travel to Middle Eastern countries. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Organizers keep their plans unchanged

On Sunday, MotoGP management met with team representatives to review current information and guarantees provided by the Qatari authorities, the Lusail circuit, embassies, and independent experts. The organization said that the assessment had not produced any information requiring a change to the current plan for holding the competition.

The meeting took place amid concerns among some riders about traveling to the region because of the war against Iran. They requested additional security guarantees, including information on evacuation plans and liability insurance. The International Road-Racing Teams Association, which represents all MotoGP teams and coordinates paddock logistics, also took part in the talks.

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Consequences for Yamaha

MotoGP said it was disappointed by Yamaha's decision not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix. The company had been awaiting guidance after the Japanese government's recommendation to refrain from non-essential travel to Qatar.

Teams are responsible for ensuring their riders arrive at the round, but any sporting sanctions for failing to appear will be determined by the International Motorcycling Federation in accordance with the championship regulations. Aprilia and Ducati, the season's two leading manufacturers, confirmed their participation in the trip to Qatar.

Championship leader Marc Marquez of Ducati and Jorge Martin of Aprilia remain the main title contenders: with three rounds remaining in the season, they are separated by 44 points. Alex Marquez, who rides for Gresini Racing, will not travel to Qatar because of shoulder surgery in Madrid and plans to return at the next round in Portugal.

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