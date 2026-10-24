On Sunday, the third cross-border San Diego-Tijuana race will take place in the United States and Mexico. Participants will be offered three distances: a 21-kilometer half marathon and a 12-kilometer race, both starting near the Las Americas Premium Outlets shopping center in the San Ysidro area of San Diego, as well as a 10-kilometer distance starting in Tijuana.

As Mexico News Daily reports, the half marathon and 12-kilometer race routes involve crossing the state border. Runners will use a dedicated lane at the San Ysidro–El Chaparral international border crossing before continuing the distance in Mexico. The finish line for all three races is located near the lighthouse in the Playas de Tijuana area.

4,500 participants expected

Organizers Benjamín Castillo and Valeria Rivera expect around 4,500 runners from both sides of the border. This is twice as many as in 2025 and three times more than the 1,500 participants in the first race in 2024. Approximately 3,000 people will take part in the half marathon, another 1,000 in the 12-kilometer race, and 500 in the 10-kilometer distance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

About 150 volunteers will work during the event: 50 in the United States and 100 in Mexico. The half marathon starts at 6:50, while the two shorter distances start at 8:30.

Route through a park and Tijuana

At approximately the fifth kilometer, half-marathon participants will pass through the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park in San Diego. At the tenth kilometer, the route will reach the border, after which runners will enter Tijuana. In the final part of the distance, they will have to climb Enchilada Hill, while the last five kilometers will descend toward Playas de Tijuana.

According to the publication, the San Diego-Tijuana race is the longest cross-border running event between the United States and Mexico. Registration for the next race, scheduled for October 24, 2027, will open this weekend.

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