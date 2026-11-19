Strahinja Pavlović, a defender for AC Milan and the Serbian national team, spoke about the unusual rules introduced by the Italian club’s former coach, Sérgio Conceição. According to him, the coach banned the players from eating Nutella, monitored their free time, and could leave players off the roster for attending a concert before a match. Pavlovic even compared his methods to those of Hitler, though he noted at the same time that he personally liked Conceição.

Pavlovic recalled his time working with the Portuguese coach at “Milan” and described just how strict the rules he imposed on the team were. One of the most unusual restrictions was a ban on Nutella. According to the defender, after Conceição’s decision, the players were no longer allowed to eat this product. At the same time, the coach controlled not only their diet but also how the players spent their time outside of training sessions and matches. “Conceição banned Nutella, and we weren’t allowed to eat it from then on. He’s a good person—I like him—but his methods were like Hitler’s,” Pavlović said.

The soccer player also recalled that during away games, the team stayed in a hotel under special rules. The players were separated from the rest of the staff: the soccer players stayed in one part of the hotel, while other club employees stayed outside of it. According to Pavlovich, this arrangement was part of the strict discipline the coach demanded from the team. The rules during training sessions were no less unusual. Conceição required that the players always wear knee pads and elbow pads, regardless of the weather or the temperature outside. Pavlovich noted that this requirement had to be followed even in severe frost or heat up to 35 degrees.

Players Were Punished for Attending Concerts

Pavlovich also recounted an incident in which several players decided to go to a concert three days before a match. They returned to the hotel around 11:00 p.m., but their outing was noticed by people who were monitoring the team’s behavior.

According to the defender, the coach had assistants who reported such situations to him. Pavlovich even called them “spies.” When Conceição found out about the concert, he became very angry. As a result, five or six players were left off the roster for the next game. “Three days before the match, several players went to a concert and returned at 11 p.m. He had assistants—or, if you will, spies—who reported to him. He made such a fuss that five or six players were left off the roster for the next game,” Pavlovich recalled.

The defender also recalled the team’s first meeting with the Portuguese coach after his appointment. At that time, the players and club officials waited for the coach for about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, Conceição remained in his office and was in no hurry to come out to those waiting. Pavlovich believes the coach did this on purpose to immediately show the team who would be in charge. “He just wanted to make it clear to everyone who’s in charge here. He did it on purpose,” the player explained.

Pavlovic praised the work of Milan’s current coach

Despite the strict rules of his former coach, the Serbian spoke highly of the team’s current coach, Massimiliano Allegri. Pavlovic called him a specialist under whose guidance he had made the most progress since moving to Italy.

The defender admitted that he had previously struggled with tactical preparation. He found certain aspects of the game difficult, which required a better understanding of team play and proper positioning on the field. However, working with Allegri helped the player significantly improve in this area. Thus, Pavlović emphasized not the strict restrictions, but rather the Italian coach’s guidance, which helped him become a stronger player.

Sérgio Conceição led AC Milan from December 30, 2024, until the end of May 2025. During that time, the team won the Italian Super Cup but finished the season without qualifying for the Champions League. On May 30, 2025, the club announced the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri, who replaced the Portuguese coach as head coach. The Serbian soccer player spoke about this in an interview with the SS Calcio podcast.

In Milan, Italy, AC Milan defeated Inter 3–1 in a Serie A match. Diego Moreira scored one goal and recorded two assists, according to Dawn.

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