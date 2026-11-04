Polish defender Jan Bednarek scored his first Champions League goal in Porto's home match against Napoli at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal. In the 11th minute, he headed the ball past Alex Meret following a corner taken by Gabri Veiga, putting the hosts ahead.

Goal from a corner

As Interia Sport reports, Bednarek and his compatriot Jakub Kiwior started the match. The goal against Napoli was Bednarek's first in Europe's premier club competition.

Porto's lead lasted until the 43rd minute. Before the break, Scott McTominay equalized, so the first half ended 1:1.

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Sixth goal for Porto

According to the outlet, this goal was Bednarek's sixth for the Portuguese club. The defender joined Porto in the summer of 2025. Before that, he played for Lech Poznań, Górnik Łęczna, Southampton and Aston Villa.

With Lech, the footballer won the Polish championship, and with Porto, the Portuguese championship and the Portuguese Super Cup.

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