In Poland, Alan Uryga, defender and captain of Kraków's Wisła, has extended his contract with the club until June 30, 2028. Interia Sport reported, citing a club statement, that the 32-year-old footballer signed a new deal.

The captain stays in Kraków

Uryga is an academy graduate of the team from the capital of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship and is currently its captain. Wisła noted that he plays an important role both on the pitch and in the team's dressing room, with the side coached by Mariusz Jop.

The defender has made 191 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Kraków club. Uryga is one of the players helping Wisła in its fight for a place in European competitions after the team's return to Poland's top division.

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Assist in winning match

In the previous round, Uryga provided an assist for Kacper Duda in the match against Raków. Duda's goal in second-half stoppage time helped Wisła secure a 2:1 victory.

According to the outlet, the Kraków team is two points behind a position that grants qualification for European competitions. Wisła will play its next match in Poznań against local side Lech.

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