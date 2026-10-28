At Liverpool, 21-year-old French centre-back Jérémy Jacquet has secured a place in the starting lineup after his summer move from Rennes for £60 million. According to BBC Sport, this season he has started every club match in the Premier League and Champions League.

Jacquet has played 956 minutes — only goalkeeper Alisson, with 990 minutes, has played more among Liverpool players this season. The Frenchman became Virgil van Dijk’s main partner in central defence after Ibrahima Konaté left for Real Madrid and amid health problems for Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni.

Four clean sheets in the league

In the Premier League, Jacquet has recorded four clean sheets. He ranks fourth in the league for interceptions, with 15, and blocks, with 10. The defender has also made 19 tackles, the most among Liverpool players.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jacquet made his Premier League debut in an away match against Newcastle. In the first half of that game, he completed the most accurate passes and the most successful passes into the final third of the pitch among all players. Before the start of the season, the footballer did not play a single minute on the club’s summer tour of the United States, and later made his debut in a friendly against Como, in which he scored at Anfield.

Call-up to the France national team

His successful start at the club earned Jacquet a call-up to the France national team, where he made his debut in a match against Italy. France head coach Zinedine Zidane praised the defender’s performance, highlighting his courage, work in duels and readiness to advance far from defence.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea were also interested in Jacquet, but the player chose Liverpool. At the time of the move, he had played only 36 matches in France’s Ligue 1. Van Dijk said their partnership in central defence is improving every day and that, in his view, Jacquet has not yet reached his limit.

Read us on