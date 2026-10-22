In Argentina, the defense of neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque told a court in San Isidro that its client had been made a scapegoat in the case over the death of footballer Diego Maradona. Luque is one of seven healthcare professionals on trial in a case involving possible negligence that may have led to the athlete’s death, Buenos Aires Times reports.

The defense’s position

Lawyer Roberto Rallín, during closing arguments, rejected the prosecution’s argument that Maradona’s death in November 2020 could have been foreseen. Another defense lawyer, Francisco Oneto, said the footballer died as a result of an acute and unforeseeable heart attack.

According to Oneto, examinations conducted before the operation Maradona underwent shortly before his death found no heart problems. Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Luque, considering him one of the key people making decisions about Maradona’s treatment. During the arguments, the prosecution criticized his inaction, saying that the doctor did not respond to alarming signs in the athlete’s condition.

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Case circumstances

Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 from a cardiorespiratory crisis accompanied by pulmonary edema. He was found dead in bed at a rented house in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, where he was recovering after surgery for a subdural hematoma.

A judicial interdisciplinary medical board established in 2021, based on autopsy results and other examinations, concluded that Maradona had heart problems that should have been taken into account. Luque’s defense challenged these conclusions. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from four to 12 years for six of the seven defendants. The defense’s closing statements are expected to conclude this week.

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