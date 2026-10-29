According to Interia Sport, Nicola Zalewski scored a goal and provided an assist in the away match of the ninth Serie A round, in which Atalanta drew 2:2 with Fiorentina. The Polish footballer started for the Bergamo team and left the pitch in the 84th minute.

Assist for De Ketelaere

In the 41st minute, Zalewski sent a pass into the penalty area, where Charles De Ketelaere collected the ball. The Belgian footballer opened the scoring, and the first half ended with Atalanta leading 1:0.

After the break, Fiorentina changed the course of the game and took a 2:1 lead by the 61st minute.

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Goal in the 74th minute

In the 74th minute, Zalewski equalized. He moved from the right flank into the center of the penalty area and struck with his left foot to set the final score at 2:2.

This was Zalewski’s first Serie A goal since February 14. According to the outlet, the footballer is fighting for a place in Atalanta’s starting lineup under Maurizio Sarri, and before this match he had started only in European competition fixtures this season.

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