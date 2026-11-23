At an extraordinary conference of the National Sambo Federation of Ukraine on Monday, November 23, Valeriy Zaluzhny, a general in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom, was unanimously elected honorary president of the federation.

Zaluzhny also became the head of the federation’s newly formed Supervisory Board.

The conference addressed two main issues: the election of the honorary president and the approval of the composition of the federation’s Supervisory Board. Its members include:

Serhiy Shaptala—Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Volodymyr Koval – Director of the “Varta Krainy” Charitable Foundation, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Saienko – Vice President of the Ukrainian Taxpayers Association;

Taras Rokoshevsky – Ukrainian entrepreneur and public figure

Vasyl Felik – Rector of the Kyiv University of Intellectual Property and Law, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine.

Source: Facebook page of the National Sambo Federation of Ukraine.

Zaluzhny explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not advance into Crimea after the liberation of Kherson.

Zaluzhny warned of growing threats to maritime security and called for the protection of sailors.

According to Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, there are currently between 300,000 and 350,000 Ukrainian citizens in the United Kingdom.

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