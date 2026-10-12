England’s cricket team has extended the central contracts of batter Ollie Pope and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for another year, despite both players losing their places in the Test side. At the same time, the expiring deal of opener Zak Crawley was not renewed, Sky Sports reports.

Eight cricketers received new full central contracts: Ollie Robinson, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Dan Lawrence, Tom Banton, Henry Crocombe, Sam Cook and Matthew Fisher. For everyone except Robinson, these are their first such deals. Robinson previously had a contract in 2022 and 2023.

Two-year deals for Cox and Crocombe

Cox and Crocombe signed two-year contracts until 30 September 2028. Crocombe drew attention during the County Championship season by taking two consecutive hat-tricks for Sussex against Somerset and Essex. He took 40 wickets in the season at an average of 23.52.

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The contracts of Test captain Joe Root, limited-overs captain Harry Brook, as well as Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Sonny Baker, will also run until autumn 2028.

Crawley and Wood left without extensions

Crawley lost his place in the Test team after the Ashes series, in which he averaged 27.30. He was replaced by Emilio Gay, who has since scored three half-centuries in six Test matches. Limited-overs specialist Luke Wood also did not receive a new contract.

Pope has not played for England since losing his place to Bethell after the third Ashes Test, although he was part of the squad for the home series against Pakistan. Bashir has played only two Tests over the past year, both against New Zealand in June. Nine cricketers, including Mason Crane and 18-year-old Thomas Rew, received development contracts.

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