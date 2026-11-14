The Ukrainian national team lost to Northern Ireland in the fifth round of the Nations League

The Ukrainian team lost to their opponents 0–1 in a match of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League on November 14.

After an even start to the match, the home team in Belfast opened the scoring midway through the first half, but the referee disallowed the goal due to offside.

Shortly after the goal was disallowed, Northern Ireland had a chance to take the lead, but goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made two spectacular saves in a single play. Ukraine responded with a chance by debutant Oleksii Kashchuk, who failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper.

Finally, in the 68th minute, Northern Ireland opened the scoring. Following a corner kick, Terry Devlin fired a powerful shot into the corner of the net from about twenty meters out. This goal proved to be the decisive one.

Following this defeat, the Ukrainian national team lost its chance to compete for promotion to Division A of the Nations League. Our team is in third place in the group, having earned four points in five matches.

In the final round of the Nations League’s main phase, Ukraine will face Georgia on November 17. A win or a draw will guarantee the blue-and-yellows a spot in League B for the next season of the tournament, while a loss will send Andrea Maldera’s squad to the playoffs to fight to remain in the division. Hungary and Northern Ireland will determine the group winner in a head-to-head match.

Oleksii Kashchuk made his debut for the Ukrainian national team.

Earlier, Hungary defeated Georgia and took the lead in Ukraine’s Nations League group.

Prior to that, Ukraine’s U-19 team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

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