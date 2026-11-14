The Ukraine U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers

Ukraine’s U-19 national team defeated Italy 1-0 in a second-round qualifying match for the 2027 European Under-19 Championship.

A single goal decided the outcome of the match. The “Blue-and-Yellows” opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first half. It was Hlyut who intercepted the ball in the center of the field and, with a superb pass, set up Dedov for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and Dedov coolly beat Anelli.

The Ukraine U-19 national team secured its second consecutive victory. Oleg Luzhny’s squad now has six points. The “Blue-and-Yellows” have taken the lead in Group A6 of the qualifiers.

The Ukrainian U-19 national team’s next match will take place on November 17. Their opponent will be Romania U-19. The “Tricolors” started this stage of qualifying with two losses and are currently in last place in the group.

As a reminder, Bukovina confidently defeated Livyi Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

Earlier, UEFA appointed a referee who has been lucky for the Ukrainian national team to officiate a Nations League match.

Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: Where and when to watch this key Nations League match.

FIFA has confirmed the new draw format for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil: the four highest-ranked teams will be seeded directly into the tournament bracket up to the semifinals if each of them wins its group.

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