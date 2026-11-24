Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Zhelizko, who obtained Polish citizenship and turned down the opportunity to play for Ukraine, is not currently in the Polish national team’s plans.

The Polish coaching staff believes it has enough strong players in midfield and therefore does not plan to call up Zhelizko. Previously, the player was a candidate to make his debut with Ukraine’s senior national team.

Zhelizko played 43 matches for Ukrainian national teams at various age levels, including the U-23 Olympic team. In November, it was reported that he had obtained Polish citizenship.

From 2023 to 2026, the player competed for the Polish club Lechia, after which the Bulgarian club Ludogorets bought out his contract for 3 million euros.

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