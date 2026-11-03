Wales women's national team will play Denmark, Italy and Iceland in 2027 after returning to Nations League Division A. BBC Sport reports on the group composition.

Return to the elite division

Rhian Wilkinson's team earned promotion by finishing first in Group B1 of qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Wales did not lose a single match in the campaign against the Czech Republic, Albania and Montenegro.

Wales previously played in Division A in 2025. The team then lost twice to Denmark and Italy and also drew twice with Sweden, who won the group. Wales finished last and were relegated to Division B.

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Schedule and World Cup qualification

UEFA has not yet approved the schedule for the 2027 Nations League matches. The tournament will take place during international windows in February-March, April and June.

These games could serve as preparation for Wales' first-ever appearance in the World Cup finals. In the playoff semi-final, the Welsh defeated Albania 4:0 on aggregate, and they will face Norway in the final. The home match will take place on 1 December at Cardiff City Stadium, with the return match four days later. Even a victory over Norway would not guarantee Wales a place in Brazil: the team may need to take part in an intercontinental playoff in February.

The winners of the Division A groups will advance to the Nations League finals in October and secure places at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Teams finishing last will be relegated to Division B, while the third-placed national teams will play playoffs against the second-placed teams from Division B.

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