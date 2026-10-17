Arsenal Women drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in a Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium. After the final whistle, the team was booed by fans. The draw increased pressure on Renee Slegers, Sky Sports reports.

Goals after the break

Arsenal had several chances to open the scoring in the first half. Alessia Russo hit the post after a cross from Leah Williamson, while Birmingham goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley saved a shot from Kyra Cooney-Cross.

The visitors took the lead in the 53rd minute when Oceane Hurtre finished off a Birmingham counterattack. Hurtre, who was named player of the month in September, opened the scoring in the match. The hosts equalised in the 66th minute thanks to a precise strike by Olivia Smith.

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Arsenal's missed chances

After levelling the score, Arsenal continued to attack, but Baggaley saved the visitors several times. In particular, she stopped Lotte Wubben-Moy's shot on the goal line. Smith also had a chance to secure victory for the London team in the 76th minute, but fired over the bar.

Arsenal failed to win in five consecutive Women's Super League matches for the first time. Before the international break, the London club had collected five points from their first five league matches and recorded only one victory in six games across all competitions. Birmingham, who were promoted to the top division this season, had only two league draws before facing Arsenal.

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