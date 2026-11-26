The Ukrainian women’s national volleyball team will be getting a new head coach. Polish coach Jakub Gluszak, who has led the team for the past two years, will no longer be working with the national team. His successor will most likely be a coach from Italy.

The reason for ending the collaboration with Gluszak was the team’s failure to achieve its main goal at Euro 2026. The Ukrainian team was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage, winning only one of four matches. This is the team’s worst result in the last seven years.

At the same time, Melnik emphasized that he does not support the wave of criticism directed at the former coach.

“It’s even surprising to me why he’s received so much hate in the media. Sometimes it’s deserved, but for the most part, in my opinion, it’s undeserved—there’s just so much of it, constantly. He’s not a bad coach, but I think he wasn’t fully capable of leading the team. Of course, his coaching approaches and methods—we don’t have coaches like that here. I don’t want to offend anyone, but we really don’t. However, the goal at the European Championships wasn’t achieved, and he understands that himself.”

An Italian specialist will most likely become the new head coach of the Ukrainian women’s national team. According to Mykhailo Melnyk, the Volleyball Federation is already in talks with one of the candidates. The organization’s president has not yet revealed his name.

“We’ll have a new coach for the women’s national team. We haven’t discussed this publicly yet, but I can say that it will be an Italian—if everything goes as planned. We’re currently in talks with one of the Italian candidates.”

According to Melnik, there will be major changes to the coaching staff. Young Ukrainian specialists will be brought on board, who will be able to gain experience under the guidance of the new coach.

“There will be major changes in the coaching staff: our young specialists will get their start there, just as he advised us. He could have brought in his own entire staff, just like the previous coach, but first of all, that costs money, and second, where would our people gain experience then?”

Two main goals have been set for the Ukrainian women’s national team for next year: bringing in young volleyball players and retaining their spot in the Nations League.

“I think this will be a long-term effort. We need to bring in young players. Our main goal is to stay in the Nations League, which won’t be easy because two teams will be eliminated. The main thing is to hang on.”

Melnik also noted that the Federation has higher hopes for the men’s national team, but the women’s team also has promising young athletes and players who previously didn’t have enough opportunities to prove themselves.

“Of course, we have higher hopes for the men’s national team—to be honest, the potential there is much stronger. But the women’s national team also has many young players—and some who, strictly speaking, aren’t that young anymore—but haven’t been fully utilized. That’s why we’re planning a very comprehensive training program.”

Mykhailo Melnyk has already discussed the terms of the team’s preparation for the new season with the future head coach. It’s possible that all training camps will take place in Ukraine, since training abroad is significantly more expensive.

“We’ve discussed this with the coach and are now looking for a training facility, since training camps abroad entail enormous costs for the state—at least three times more expensive than in Ukraine. We’re still looking for the exact location of the first camp—possibly in Chernivtsi or Uzhhorod.”

According to the Federation’s president, the future coach agreed to conduct training in Ukraine on the condition that the location is safe. For the first introductory training camp, they plan to invite promising female volleyball players who compete in Ukrainian championships, particularly those who have not previously been selected for the national team.

“The future coach has given the go-ahead: he said he doesn’t care where, as long as the location is safe. For the first, introductory training camp, we’ll invite all promising players who compete in Ukrainian leagues—many young players and those who haven’t previously been called up to the national team. I told them this after the Super Cup final: there will be major changes in the national team, both on the coaching staff and among the players. So the door is open—do your best; you’ll be watched, and the most successful will be invited to the training camp.”

In 2027, the Ukrainian team will compete in the Nations League and the World Championship.

June 2–6 — Nations League, first matchweek.

June 16–20 — Nations League, second week of play.

July 7–11 — Nations League, third week of play.

July 21–25 — Nations League playoffs.

September 10–26 — World Championship. This was announced by Mykhailo Melnyk, president of the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation. As a reminder, according to Interia Sport, the International Volleyball Federation has included the Russian women’s national team in the list of 32 participants for the 2027 World Championship, which will take place in the United States and Canada. The tournament is scheduled for August 31–September 12.

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