In Portugal, national team head coach Jorge Jesus plans to call up Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. According to the Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the footballer has been included in the preliminary list of players for the training camp, Interia Sport reports.

Events of the September training camp

At the end of September, Ronaldo remained on the bench for the Nations League match against Norway in Oslo and did not take the field. As Interia Sport writes, the footballer viewed the coach's decision as a sign of disrespect.

According to the outlet, Ronaldo then missed the next training session and left the national team's camp without authorization before the following match. The Portuguese Football Federation, according to Interia Sport, imposed a 30-day suspension and a fine of 255 euros on him for violating disciplinary regulations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preliminary squad

O Jogo also reports that Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates João Félix and Samu Costa were included in the preliminary list for the upcoming training camp.

After four matches, Portugal have 12 points and lead Group Four of the Nations League. The team defeated Wales 1-0, beat Norway twice by 2-1, and also defeated Denmark 4-2. Ronaldo is Portugal's national team record holder for appearances and goals: 234 matches and 146 goals.

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