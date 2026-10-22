According to the Buenos Aires Times, Argentina national football team head coach Lionel Scaloni has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Argentine Football Association until 2028. The deal will include a clause allowing the cooperation to be extended until the 2030 World Cup.

Contract until 2028

The agreement with the 48-year-old specialist was reported by Noticias Argentinas news agency and Perfil. According to their information, an extension of the contract until 2030 will be possible only by mutual agreement between Scaloni and the Association.

Media outlets report that the coach had been considering his future and held talks with Argentine Football Association president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia during the most recent international break. The sides concluded the negotiations after agreeing on the contract terms, including financial conditions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No official announcement

The Argentine Football Association has not yet confirmed the conclusion of a new deal. Its latest statement concerned the start of negotiations with Scaloni. According to media reports, an official announcement may appear in the coming days or during the next international break, from November 9 to 17.

Scaloni has led the Argentina national team since 2018. Under his leadership, the team won two Copa América titles, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina is expected to host the opening match of the 2030 World Cup, which will also take place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco; three centenary matches are to be held in South America.

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