On November 16, 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the development of a joint project with NATO to use 3D printing for the production, repair, and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles. The initiative is being implemented by the Ukraine-NATO Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC). Its goal is to speed up the production of necessary components and make the repair of military equipment less dependent on traditional manufacturing plants and suppliers.

3D printing is already being used to create housings, mounts, protective elements, and other parts for UAVs. The technology allows for the production of small batches of components without expensive molds, enables rapid design changes, and facilitates the replacement of damaged parts. However, 3D-printed parts cannot always replace metal or composite components, especially when it comes to high loads, high temperatures, and long-term operation.

UA.News explains which military drone components can realistically be manufactured using 3D printers, how much cheaper this method is compared to traditional methods, how it helps repair drones, and why the technology is not yet capable of completely replacing conventional factories.

Ukraine and NATO Are Developing 3D Printing for Military Drones

JATEC is implementing a project to develop additive manufacturing for unmanned systems. This involves technologies in which a part is created incrementally by applying material according to a digital 3D model.

One of the practical stages of the initiative was a specialized seminar. It was attended by military personnel from Ukrainian unmanned systems units, engineers, experts in additive manufacturing, and representatives of NATO member states.

Participants focused on three main areas: the rapid repair and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles, supplying military units with necessary components, and the development of tactical logistics.

Special attention was given to training specialists capable of working with 3D printing technologies. After all, simply having the equipment does not guarantee the ability to manufacture reliable components for military equipment.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense’s statement does not yet contain specific details regarding the project’s budget, the quantity of equipment planned for transfer to the military, or the timeline for deploying new production facilities. Nor has a list of parts planned for manufacture under the initiative been announced.

Therefore, at this stage, the focus is on developing the relevant technological capabilities, rather than on the confirmed launch of large-scale production of components for all units.

For Ukraine, this initiative is also significant because modern drones are constantly evolving. Manufacturers are refining designs and changing the placement of electronics, cameras, and communication systems. Each such upgrade may require new parts, the production of which using traditional methods sometimes takes longer than the development process itself.

How 3D Printing Works and Why It Is Used to Manufacture Drones

The main feature of additive manufacturing is that creating a part does not necessarily require making a special mold or machining a large piece of material.

First, an engineer designs a digital model of the component. It contains information about its shape, dimensions, and design features. Then, specialized software divides the model into thin layers and generates instructions for the printer.

The most common technology is FDM, or fused deposition modeling. The printer heats a polymer filament, melts it, and sequentially deposits the material onto the build plate. Once cooled, the finished part is formed.

For small components, this process can take anywhere from tens of minutes to several hours. Larger or more complex objects require more time. There are other 3D printing methods as well. For example, SLA uses a light-sensitive resin that hardens when exposed to light. This allows for the production of parts with high precision and complex geometries.

Industrial technologies even allow for working with metal powders. However, the necessary equipment is significantly more expensive, requires more complex maintenance, and demands special operating conditions.

A U.S. Army report on the use of 3D printing in military repairs notes that compact polymer printers can operate under relatively simple conditions. In contrast, industrial systems for metal printing require significantly more electricity, space, and specially trained personnel.

For drone production, the main advantage lies in the speed at which changes can be made. If the shape of a camera mount needs to be altered or the electronic module’s housing needs to be enlarged, an engineer edits the digital model and produces a new prototype.

In traditional manufacturing, such a change sometimes requires reconfiguring equipment or fabricating new tooling. With 3D printing, all that’s needed is to prepare the updated file, verify it, and start printing.

Which military drone parts can be printed on 3D printers

The capabilities of 3D printing depend primarily on the component’s intended use and the loads it must withstand. It is easiest to manufacture small plastic parts that do not contribute to the drone’s primary structural strength. These include electronic device housings, antenna mounts, camera mounts, protective covers, and various adapters.

Such parts typically have a relatively simple design. At the same time, their dimensions may vary depending on the drone model, the installed equipment, and assembly specifics.

For example, changing the camera may require a new mount. If the necessary component is not available from a supplier, it can be designed and manufactured using a 3D printer. Ukrainian companies are already offering such solutions. In particular, the manufacturer O.S.A. showcases protective elements for cameras and antenna mounts made from TPU and PETG polymers.

TPU is an elastic material that can deform under load and partially absorb impacts. It is used for protective covers, shock-absorbing elements, and other flexible parts.

PETG is a stiffer polymer used for housings, mounts, and technical components. It offers a certain degree of resistance to mechanical stress, although the characteristics of a specific product depend on its design and printing parameters.

Another common material is PLA. It is relatively easy to work with and suitable for prototyping, but it has limitations regarding heat and mechanical stress.

Drone frame components constitute a separate category. In theory, a 3D printer can produce a significant portion of the structure; however, the feasibility of its practical use depends on the material, the drone’s weight, and test results.

In 2025, researchers published a paper on the design and testing of a 3D-printed drone frame. They investigated a structure made of PETG and compared its mechanical properties with those of carbon-fiber-reinforced materials. The results showed that 3D-printed structures may be suitable for certain tasks, but carbon-fiber-based materials have significantly higher stiffness and strength.

This explains why many drones use a hybrid approach: the main load-bearing elements are made of composites or metal, while additional components are produced using 3D printing.

Is it possible to fully 3D-print a military drone?

Despite advances in additive manufacturing, it is impossible to fully manufacture a modern, functional drone using a standard plastic 3D printer. A drone consists of more than just a body and a frame. To fly, it requires electric motors, electronic speed controllers, a flight controller, sensors, a battery, communication systems, and other components.

Most of these devices are manufactured using specialized industrial processes. A standard FDM printer cannot replace the production of microchips, electric motors, or lithium batteries.

There are experimental technologies for printing electronic circuits and conductive elements, but their capabilities differ from those of mass production in modern electronics. At the same time, printing airframe components reduces dependence on individual suppliers of mechanical parts.

For example, a manufacturer can source ready-made electronic modules and motors while producing some of the plastic components in-house. This is particularly convenient during the development of a new model, when the design is still evolving.

However, for mass production of identical parts, other technologies often remain more cost-effective.

How much does 3D printing of drone parts cost, and is it cheaper than traditional manufacturing?

One of the main questions regarding additive manufacturing is its actual cost. At first glance, 3D printing seems cheaper because it doesn’t require expensive molds, large machines, or complex production lines. However, the final cost depends on the number of parts, materials, equipment, and time spent.

For example, consider a hypothetical plastic fastener weighing 20 grams. If a kilogram of material costs 600 hryvnias, the direct cost of the plastic for such a part would be approximately 12 hryvnias.

However, this is only the cost of the material. The cost of production must also include electricity, printer depreciation, labor costs, potential defects, and post-processing. As a result, the actual cost of the finished product will be higher.

For a small number of components, this approach can be cost-effective—especially when the alternatives include ordering a custom part, fabricating tooling, or facing a long wait for delivery.

However, for tens of thousands of identical plastic products, traditional injection molding often has the advantage. The reason is that once the mold is created, each subsequent part can be produced very quickly. The cost of the expensive mold is gradually spread across a large number of products.

A 3D printer works differently: even when the digital model is completely ready, each part must be physically printed, which takes machine time. Therefore, cost-effectiveness depends on the scale of production. For prototypes, small batches, and rare replacement parts, additive technologies often have an advantage. For large production runs of standardized products, traditional methods may be cheaper.

The U.S. military provided a telling example. In October 2026, the U.S. Army described a case involving the manufacture of a small battery mount. The part was printed in less than an hour, and its material cost was estimated at approximately 10 cents.

The alternative was to order an entire set of equipment costing $2,100, with a wait time of several weeks. However, these figures do not mean that 3D printing is generally 21,000 times cheaper. In this case, the production of a single component was compared to the purchase of an entire product. Furthermore, the 10-cent estimate does not reflect all the costs associated with organizing production.

The main cost savings came from the ability to replace a small damaged part without having to purchase a significantly more expensive kit. For Ukrainian drones, this same logic could apply when repairing electronics housings, mounts, and other replaceable components.

How 3D Printers Can Speed Up Military Drone Repairs

One of the biggest advantages of 3D printing for the military is the ability to reduce wait times for spare parts. Traditional repairs require that the necessary component already be in stock or be ordered from the manufacturer. If a part is rare, a damaged drone may remain unusable even due to a relatively minor malfunction.

Additive manufacturing allows for a partial change to this process. If the military has a verified digital model of the relevant part, along with the necessary materials and equipment, they can produce a replacement without waiting for a separate shipment.

For example, if the camera’s protective housing or the electronic module’s mounting bracket is damaged, it is not always necessary to replace the entire assembly. Sometimes it is enough to print a new housing component.

At the same time, the printing process itself does not complete the repair. The part must be inspected, installed, and verified to ensure it meets the requirements of the specific equipment. A U.S. military study on mobile production of parts for autonomous vehicles, published in 2026, notes that mobile production facilities can help reduce downtime for unmanned systems.

The authors highlight the vulnerability of centralized repair facilities and logistics routes during wartime. If the supply of spare parts is interrupted, even vehicles with minor damage may remain unrepaired for a long time.

Mobile workshops equipped with 3D printers and other equipment are seen as one way to reduce this dependence. Of particular importance is the ability to maintain not only physical inventories of parts but also libraries of verified digital models.

With this approach, a repair shop can manufacture various components based on current needs without having to stock large quantities of each item. However, this principle works only if the model has already been tested and the manufactured part meets the required specifications.

Developing a new component from scratch may take significantly longer than printing it. Therefore, the main advantage of the technology is not the instant creation of any spare part, but the ability to quickly reproduce parts that have already been tested.

How 3D Printing Can Transform Military Logistics

The traditional supply system involves manufacturing spare parts, storing them in warehouses, and delivering them to the point of use. This model remains necessary for most complex components. However, it may not be flexible enough when the military urgently needs a small number of non-standard parts.

Additive manufacturing allows for the partial relocation of spare part production closer to the repair site. In essence, instead of shipping dozens of different plastic components, a repair center can receive universal consumables and draw on a library of verified digital models.

At the same time, this approach requires standardized designs, coordinated manufacturing procedures, and quality control. Another advantage is the ability to manufacture parts for equipment that is no longer in production or for which it is difficult to obtain original spare parts.

The U.S. Department of Defense views additive manufacturing specifically as a tool for shortening supply chains and manufacturing necessary parts on demand. However, the technology does not eliminate the need for conventional supply chains. Printers also require materials, spare parts, and maintenance.

Furthermore, digital models of military components may contain sensitive technical information. Their storage and transmission require appropriate protection. Thus, digital part libraries can make logistics more flexible, but at the same time create new requirements for cybersecurity, standardization, and production data management.

How the JATEC Project Could Transform Ukrainian Drone Production

The JATEC project can help Ukraine systematize the use of 3D printing in the production and repair of military drones. This involves not only supplying units with equipment but also training specialists, standardizing production, and creating verified digital models of parts.

The use of additive technologies will allow for faster production of individual components, modernization of drone designs, and reduced wait times for spare parts. At the same time, the effectiveness of this approach will depend on the quality of materials, the availability of equipment, and quality control of finished products.

3D printing will not replace traditional manufacturing of electronics, motors, and complex structures. However, it can make drone repairs faster and the production of individual parts more flexible and less dependent on suppliers.

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