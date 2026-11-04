A survey of more than 7,200 adults in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia found that 7% of respondents had experienced at least one form of abuse involving non-consensual AI-generated intimate images after turning 18. News-Medical reports on the study’s findings.

Researchers included the creation or editing of a person’s intimate image using artificial intelligence without their permission, distributing such material, or threatening to distribute it. Nearly 87% of those affected reported at least one impact on their lives, including on their health and well-being, relationships, work, or financial situation.

Differences between respondent groups

Higher rates of such incidents were recorded among people under 35, members of racial and ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and men. Men reported this experience more than twice as often as women: 10.2% versus 3.8%.

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At the same time, women reported more negative reactions and consequences, including fears for their personal safety and impacts on mental and physical health. The authors noted that this may be linked to broader gender inequalities, stigma, and safety risks that women disproportionately face.

Previous findings from the research program

The work was published in the International Journal of Human–Computer Interaction. It continues two previous studies based on the same international dataset. In one of them, 3.2% of participants said they had created, distributed, or threatened to distribute AI-generated sexualized images without the person’s consent. Among those who distributed such content, the most commonly cited motivation was the desire to do so for entertainment or as a joke.

Another study found that nearly one in five adults had intentionally viewed AI-generated sexualized images of real people, excluding those who did so solely to report or remove the material. The study’s lead author is RMIT University Professor Nicola Henry. The research program was funded by Google.

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