The Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC cleaned a small number of its devices that displayed advertisements which may have contained spyware. The broadcaster said it found no signs that devices had been compromised or that staff had been tracked, and that the cleaning was a precautionary measure.

The incident has been linked to the Adfection campaign, which researchers at the Canadian laboratory Citizen Lab described last week. According to them, the Israeli company Discover-Tech used digital advertising technologies of major platforms, including Google, to distribute software capable of infecting a device while an advertisement was being viewed, without clicking on it.

ABC device check

An ABC spokesperson said that during the review, advertisements from this network were found on a small number of the broadcaster's devices. According to the spokesperson, there is no confirmation that any employees were identified or tracked. Devices that were still in use were cleaned as a precautionary measure.

ABC stressed that it takes employee privacy and the protection of journalistic sources seriously. At the same time, the broadcaster said it currently has no evidence of adverse consequences from this incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Citizen Lab also reported that Discover-Tech's method was used to infect devices at the international Al Jazeera network with spyware from another Israeli company, Candiru. The researchers did not establish whether Discover-Tech or Candiru were acting on anyone's behalf.

Campaign targets in Australia

According to Citizen Lab, the campaign's targets included more than two dozen Australian government organizations, critical infrastructure entities, universities and media outlets. The researchers recorded a significant cluster of ad impressions in the networks of public and private institutions linked to Australia's critical infrastructure.

The report specifically mentioned the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, ANSTO, because of the large number of malicious ad impressions in its networks. ANSTO said it had found no consequences from the incident, while the Australian Signals Directorate did not provide comment.

The researchers noted that even without a successful infection, this mechanism could have allowed attackers to profile tens of millions of devices shown the advertisements and potentially obtain information about their users and online habits.

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