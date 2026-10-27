In Ballarat, Australia, a woman with vision impairment, Heidi Biggin, said that artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses have helped her carry out everyday tasks and shop more independently. According to her, after about six months of using the device, she may no longer need to take her guide dog with her.

Biggin has been legally blind for 16 years. Previously, she needed the assistance of a guide dog for daily tasks, including crossing the road and buying groceries. She has been using her current guide dog for about four years.

Glasses describe the space

As ABC News Australia reports, Biggin uses voice commands to ask the glasses which section of a store she is in. The device relays information about the space around her through an earpiece, including the location of the checkout, entrance and store sections.

The woman said that the glasses make her feel less conspicuous in public places. She is raising three children and planned to buy blue T-shirts independently for her nine-year-old twins before their school athletics competition.

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Accusations of filming and school restrictions

At the same time, using the glasses comes with difficulties. Biggin said that strangers accuse her of filming them at least three times a week because an indicator lights up on the device while it is in use. According to her, people automatically assume that she is recording them.

She also expressed concern about a planned ban on smart glasses in schools in the state of Victoria, which is due to take effect from the first school term next year. Biggin works as an inclusion specialist in schools and said that the procedure for obtaining exemptions for such devices remains unclear.

Guide Dogs Victoria partnerships coordinator Erin Goodhart, who also has a vision impairment and has used both guide dogs and smart glasses, stressed that the glasses currently cannot replace primary mobility aids — a white cane or a guide dog. In Victoria, training one guide dog takes nearly two years and costs more than 50,000 Australian dollars, while waiting for such a dog can take from three months to nearly two years.

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