A rare atmospheric phenomenon was observed near the Akademik Vernadsky Station: the sky shimmered with every color

Ukrainian polar researchers working at the “Akademik Vernadsky” Antarctic station on Galindez Island observed a rare atmospheric phenomenon—the iridescence of cirrus clouds. In the sky, it appears as an irregular, multicolored patch resembling a giant soap bubble.

According to scientists, iridescence occurs as a result of light interacting with tiny particles. Sunlight bends around obstacles—a process called diffraction. Afterward, the light waves overlap, causing interference. This is what creates the multicolored shimmer on the clouds.

In cirrus clouds, tiny ice crystals—of which they are primarily composed—act as obstacles to light.

Cirrus clouds belong to the upper cloud layer. In polar regions, they form at an altitude of 4–6 kilometers, where temperatures can drop to -20°C and below. Due to the light structure and translucency of these clouds, the play of colors is particularly noticeable.

The appearance of iridescence depends on the size, shape, and arrangement of the ice crystals. A distinctive feature is the uneven distribution of colors, which follow the contours of the cloud.

This is precisely what distinguishes this phenomenon from other atmospheric optical effects—coronas and halos—experts explain.

Unlike iridescence, coronas and halos take the form of distinct circles arranged symmetrically around a light source. Their radius may vary, but their shape remains orderly. In contrast, during iridescence, the arrangement of the colored shimmers depends directly on the cloud’s contours.

The National Antarctic Scientific Center also noted that iridescence is more commonly seen on lower- and middle-level clouds, but only at their edges.

“Incidentally, this phenomenon is more commonly observed on lower- and middle-level clouds, but only at their edges. This is because such clouds are opaque but have transparent edges,” the statement reads.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Earlier, near the “Akademik Vernadsky” Antarctic station, the air temperature rose to +11.1°C. This is the highest October reading in the entire history of observations. The previous record was +7.9°C and was recorded in 1968.

As a reminder, a protected area has been established in Antarctica near the Akademik Vernadsky station.

Ukrainian scientists at the “Academician Vernadsky” Antarctic station observed a rare red aurora alongside two neighboring galaxies—the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. The photos were taken by polar explorer Serhiy Yakushchenko on Galindez Island in West Antarctica.

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