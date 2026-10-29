Bill Gates named the professions that will remain in demand despite the development of artificial intelligence

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates named four professional fields that, in his opinion, will remain in demand even as artificial intelligence is actively implemented. The list includes programming, biology, energy, and professional sports.

Artificial intelligence is having an increasingly significant impact on the labor market, changing hiring processes and companies’ approaches to work organization. At the same time, Bill Gates believes that certain professions will be more difficult to fully automate.

Among the fields that will remain relevant amid the development of AI, the entrepreneur highlighted four areas.

Programming. Despite the emergence of AI tools capable of writing code, programmers will continue to be needed to create, develop, and refine complex technological systems.

Biology. Specialists in this field will be able to leverage AI for scientific research and the search for new solutions.

Energy. Specialists in the energy sector will play a vital role in maintaining, developing, and modernizing energy infrastructure.

Professional sports. This field depends not only on results but also on athletes’ physical abilities, their skill, and the emotions that competitions evoke in spectators.

Explaining his point of view during a conversation with TV host Jimmy Fallon, Bill Gates highlighted the unique nature of sports competitions.

In his view, spectators are unlikely to be interested in watching computers play baseball. Sporting events attract audiences not only because of the outcome but also because of human abilities, emotions, and the unpredictability of the competition.

At the same time, the Microsoft co-founder does not rule out the possibility that, in the future, artificial intelligence will be able to perform such a wide range of tasks that human labor may become unnecessary for a significant portion of the work.

Thus, although programming, biology, energy, and professional sports may remain relevant, according to Gates, the development of AI has the potential to significantly change the labor market and the role of humans in many professional fields.

This was reported by LADbible.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he wants to abandon the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) in favor of “superintelligence” (SI).

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with a group of experts, has developed recommendations for researchers regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in research and publications.

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