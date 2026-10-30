Cursor said that up to 5,000 users may have been affected by a Claude Code extension modified by malicious actors and made available on its extension marketplace for Cursor VS Code. According to Channel NewsAsia, the extension was listed in the catalog throughout Thursday.

The extension was not created by Anthropic

Cursor stressed that the extension was not developed by Anthropic. The maliciously altered version could be downloaded from approximately 02:27 to 13:35 Pacific Time.

According to Cursor, the extension attempted to collect information about the computer and user, including the hostname, username, operating system and public IP address.

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Marketplace temporarily shut down

The extension also attempted to set up remote access for the attacker. Cursor said that a key stage of this attempt should have failed on most computers because it required administrator privileges.

After it was detected, the modified version was removed, its distribution was blocked, and the marketplace was temporarily disabled as a precaution. The company later rebuilt the platform and restored its operation. Cursor said that other extensions on the marketplace were not affected by the incident. Anthropic did not immediately comment on journalists' request.

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