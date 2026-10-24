Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences created a glowing plasma ball in a controlled laboratory setting that retained its structure as it expanded. According to the study’s authors, its behavior matched the theoretical model of an electromagnetic soliton — a wave structure capable of retaining its shape due to a balance of physical forces. ScienceAlert reports on the experiment.

Experiment with argon and a tungsten needle

For the experiment, the scientists used a tungsten needle with a tip 100 nanometers wide. An ultrashort laser pulse generated a powerful electromagnetic wave that traveled along the needle. At its tip, the energy was concentrated into an intense electric field that stripped electrons from argon atoms and formed a superheated bubble of ionized gas — plasma.

The initial diameter of the glowing sphere was about 80 micrometers. Over the next 100 nanoseconds, it expanded to several hundred micrometers. The researchers noted that the sphere did not disperse as quickly as ordinary hot plasma, but retained its structure during expansion.

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Connection to ball lightning

The scientists tracked the ball’s expansion and analyzed the spectrum of light it emitted while cooling. The data obtained were compared with theoretical models and computer simulations. The expansion matched predictions for an electromagnetic soliton, while the model of ordinary thermal plasma expansion predicted a faster and less localized process.

Some theories describe ball lightning as an electromagnetic soliton in which energy is held by a plasma оболонка. The authors of the study emphasize that the laboratory microsphere is not a definitive explanation for the atmospheric phenomenon. At the same time, their calculations showed that microwave-excited solitons could theoretically reach meters in diameter and exist for seconds, which is closer to some eyewitness descriptions of ball lightning.

The study was published in the journal Nature Photonics. The authors also pointed to possible applications of controlled confinement of electromagnetic energy for energy storage technologies and research into interactions between light and matter under extreme conditions.

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