Researchers have created a prototype of Scentronic technology that identifies certain smells and makes it possible to reproduce them on a remote device. An electronic nose analyses chemical compounds associated with an aroma, while the system transmits through an online platform not the molecules themselves, but digital data for reproducing them, Cyprus Mail reports.

How Scentronic works

The electronic nose is equipped with an array of gas sensors. A machine-learning model classifies smells it was previously taught to recognise: beer, cake, coffee, oranges and red wine. The data are then transmitted to a scent generator, which releases aromatic substances to reproduce the corresponding aroma.

The smell-recognition device is approximately 15 centimetres in diameter. It is portable but not designed to be worn on the body. At the same time, the researchers developed several versions of the aroma generator — in the form of a bracelet, pendant and handheld device.

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For now, only five aromas

The study's lead author, Chunyu Yang, a doctoral student in materials science and engineering at Ohio State University, explained that the five selected aromas are familiar everyday smells with different profiles. The system has not yet been expanded to other categories.

According to Yang, a broader smell library is theoretically possible, but an unlimited set of aromas far exceeds the capabilities of the demonstrated prototype. To add a new smell, the electronic nose must be trained to recognise it, and the generator must be supplied with the corresponding aromatic liquid.

The researchers are considering possible uses of the technology for sharing the aroma of food with people at a distance, more immersive experiences in virtual and augmented reality, and online shopping. For now, Scentronic remains a research prototype: commercial use requires larger datasets, more reliable recognition of smell mixtures, more compact generators and an assessment of the safety of repeated exposure to aromatic mist.

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