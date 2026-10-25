Study links prolonged isolation to more linguistic features — The Hindu

Researchers from Europe and Japan analyzed thousands of languages alongside genetic data from populations around the world. They found that regions that remained relatively isolated for a long time had more linguistic features, The Hindu reports.

Differences between neighboring languages

The study's authors measured how much neighboring languages differ from one another. The differences concern not only vocabulary but also the organization of languages. As examples, the publication cites Basque and Spanish, which differ significantly, as well as Tamil and Kannada, which share many features.

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Migrations and linguistic similarity

According to the publication, isolation allows languages to develop independently, increasing the likelihood that differences will accumulate. In regions affected by migrations and prolonged contact between populations, languages were more similar. Scientists believe that centers of linguistic diversity may provide insight into how human languages became more diverse before large-scale migrations and population movements changed much of the world.

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