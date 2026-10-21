The Economics of Data Centers: How SpaceX, Tech Giants, and Investors Are Profiting from Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

Data centers are becoming one of the most expensive and critical components of the digital economy. Behind these buildings filled with server racks lies a global business ecosystem that brings together chip manufacturers, energy companies, developers, cloud providers, and artificial intelligence developers. The more companies use AI, the more computing power they need, and consequently, the demand grows for infrastructure capable of processing massive amounts of data around the clock.

A prime example is Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company, known primarily for its rockets and Starlink satellite internet, now generates significant revenue from computing services for AI as well. In the third quarter of 2026, its Super Intelligence division generated $7.6 billion in revenue. These results demonstrate how infrastructure built to support artificial intelligence models is evolving into a separate business.

UA.News explains how the data center economy works, how much it costs to build them, where the revenue comes from, and why access to electricity and computing power is becoming a strategic advantage for tech companies.

What Is a Data Center and Why Has It Become So Valuable

A data center is a specially equipped facility that houses servers, data storage systems, networking equipment, and cooling infrastructure. This is where cloud services operate, company data is stored, search queries are processed, online platforms are run, and AI models are trained.

In the past, data centers primarily provided data storage and supported the operation of internet services. Now, they are increasingly becoming computing complexes specifically designed for artificial intelligence. Training large models and processing user requests require powerful graphics processing units, high-speed networks, significant amounts of electricity, and efficient cooling.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, speaking at COMPUTEX in May 2025, referred to this infrastructure as “AI factories.” He explained: “AI is now infrastructure, and this infrastructure, like the internet and electricity, requires factories.” According to him, such facilities do not simply store information but use electricity to produce computational outputs—the tokens on which modern language models operate.

This shift is significant for the industry’s economy. When a company purchases access to a data center, it effectively gains the ability to use expensive computing resources without having to build the entire facility itself. At the same time, the infrastructure owner can earn revenue from leasing it, even if they do not develop their own competitive AI model.

According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity consumption by data centers rose by 17% in 2025, while consumption by AI-focused facilities increased even faster. The agency forecasts that by 2030, total electricity consumption by data centers could nearly double—to approximately 950 terawatt-hours per year.

This does not mean that every new request to a chatbot automatically generates significant revenue. Profitability depends on the cost of equipment, server utilization, electricity rates, and how much customers are willing to pay for computing power. However, the growing demand for AI is creating an entire market for companies that can provide the necessary infrastructure.

How SpaceX Makes Money from Computing Power

SpaceX has become a prime example of how a business that originally specialized in a different field can tap into a new revenue stream thanks to AI infrastructure. In its third-quarter 2026 earnings report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported total revenue of $14.6 billion—a 161% increase over the same period the previous year.

The Super Intelligence division accounted for $7.6 billion in revenue. The company attributed the growth to new cloud services contracts, the acquisition of Cursor, and the expanded use of its proprietary models and software products. According to the report, the capacity of its computing infrastructure reached 1.7 GW as of September 30, 2026.

At the same time, it is important to distinguish between revenue from renting computing power and revenue directly from software products. As reported by Reuters, SpaceX generates revenue from its computing infrastructure, specifically by providing it to AI developers, rather than simply selling access to its own models. This brings part of its business closer to the cloud provider model.

The economic logic is simple: the company invests in servers, chips, power supplies, and facilities, and then sells access to these resources to other organizations. A client can rent computing power to train models, fine-tune them, or process user requests. The infrastructure owner generates revenue from contracts, while the client avoids having to purchase all the equipment themselves and wait for their own data center to become operational.

However, rapid revenue growth does not guarantee stable profits in the future. If the supply of computing power increases or demand for AI slows down, rental prices may fall. In that case, companies will have to recoup their massive investments at lower rates.

Who Builds Data Centers and How They Make Money

The data center market consists of several tiers, each with its own business model.

The first tier consists of real estate developers and operators. They purchase or lease land, construct facilities, and provide power connections, cooling, backup power, and physical security. They can then lease capacity to technology companies or specialized operators.

The second tier consists of cloud providers. They purchase servers and networking equipment and then sell computing resources to customers under various models: based on actual usage, reserved capacity, or long-term contracts. For customers, this is a way to quickly scale projects without significant upfront costs.

The third category consists of companies that develop and deploy artificial intelligence models. They need computing resources to train models and subsequently interact with users. They can build their own data centers, rent capacity from cloud providers, or combine both approaches.

The fourth category consists of hardware manufacturers. They supply graphics processing units, servers, network components, cooling systems, and electrical equipment. As operators increase their capacity, demand for these products also rises.

A separate segment consists of energy companies and infrastructure service providers. For a data center, electricity is not just another expense: without a stable power supply, servers cannot operate. Therefore, operators enter into long-term power supply contracts, invest in renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, or their own power generation.

Thus, the construction of a single large data center triggers a chain of orders across various industries—from construction companies and transformer manufacturers to chip developers and energy companies.

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Data Center

Building a data center requires significantly more investment than constructing a typical commercial building. It’s not enough to simply construct the facility and run electricity to it: the facility must withstand significant loads, maintain a stable temperature, provide backup power, and operate without prolonged outages.

In its global forecast for the data center market through 2026, the consulting firm JLL estimated the average construction cost at $11.3 million per megawatt of capacity. For comparison, this figure was $7.7 million in 2020 and $10.7 million in 2025.

These figures pertain to the construction portion of the project—excluding land and active IT equipment. For infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence, additional costs for technical equipment can reach $25 million per megawatt. In other words, the total cost depends not only on the complex’s area but also on the specific computing tasks it is designed to perform.

According to JLL’s estimates, by 2030, global markets could see approximately 100 GW of new data center capacity. The total cost of building and equipping these facilities could approach $3 trillion. This scale of investment is transforming the industry into one of the largest areas of capital investment in technological infrastructure.

However, the mere fact of construction does not guarantee a return on investment. Investors need to secure customers in advance, negotiate power supply agreements, purchase equipment, and ensure sufficient capacity utilization. If a data center does not operate at full capacity, some costs will remain fixed, while revenues will fall short of expectations.

Why Electricity Has Become One of the Main Constraints

AI developers are competing not only for chips but also for the ability to connect data centers to the power grid. Large complexes require significant amounts of stable power, and the construction of power plants, the laying of power lines, and the installation of transformers often take longer than the actual construction of the server building itself.

In its report on energy and artificial intelligence, the International Energy Agency notes that technology companies have increased their capital expenditures to over $400 billion in 2025, and this figure could rise by another 75% in 2026. At the same time, the industry faces constraints in the supply of electrical equipment, the production of advanced chips, and the connection of new facilities to the grid.

As a result, operators are seeking alternative solutions: building their own power plants, entering into long-term power purchase agreements, and investing in batteries and renewable generation. Some projects involve combining multiple power sources to reduce the risk of outages.

However, energy infrastructure also poses financial risks. If a company builds a power plant or grid based on projected demand, but the data center ultimately consumes less electricity, part of the investment may not pay off.

David Crane, head of Generate Capital—an investment firm specializing in energy infrastructure—has warned of this. In an interview with the Financial Times, he cautioned that the rush to build capacity for AI could lead to overcapacity in energy infrastructure. In his view, companies that reserve electricity must assume financial obligations even when they actually use less capacity than planned.

This issue is also important for ordinary consumers. If the expansion of data centers requires new power plants and grid upgrades, the question arises as to who will pay for these investments. The impact on rates will depend on the local energy system, connection terms, and whether operators will cover the additional costs themselves.

Why Data Centers Are Forcing Companies to Share Profits with Communities

The expansion of data centers not only creates new business opportunities but also leads to increasingly visible conflicts with local residents. Large complexes require significant amounts of electricity and water, take up land, and can put additional strain on local infrastructure. As a result, communities are increasingly opposing the construction of new facilities, even if they promise investment and jobs.

On October 21, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump called on technology companies to pay financial dividends to local communities or individual residents to secure support for their projects. According to Trump, data centers—which initially sparked significant discontent—became more popular after financial agreements were reached with local residents.

The U.S. president also stated that large data centers should generate their own electricity and transfer or sell any surplus to local communities or power grids. This approach, as he envisions it, should not only reduce the strain on the power grid but also potentially help keep electricity prices in check.

Behind this proposal lies an important economic issue: the benefits of AI development are reaped primarily by technology companies and their investors, while part of the costs falls on the regions where the infrastructure is located. If a data center increases the demand for electricity or water, local residents may feel the effects even without being directly involved in the business.

Therefore, financial payments to communities can be one way to secure construction permits and reduce public opposition. At the same time, they do not replace the need to assess the impact of projects on the environment, power grids, and water resources.

Technology companies are already trying to address these concerns. For example, in January 2026, Microsoft announced measures designed to limit the impact of its data centers on electricity and water bills. The company stated that it would pay rates sufficient to cover its electricity costs, collaborate with utility companies to expand supply, and replenish water resources in amounts exceeding the consumption of its data centers.

Microsoft President Brad Smith explained the company’s position as follows: “Especially given the high profitability of technology companies, it is unfair and politically unrealistic to demand that society bear the additional costs of electricity for AI.”

The issue of public benefit extends beyond local communities. Anthropic, the developer of the Claude models, announced its intention to allocate 5% of its shares to a special public benefit fund. Elon Musk, for his part, has proposed giving one SpaceX share to every child in the U.S. These initiatives differ in their mechanisms but reflect a broader discussion about how to distribute the economic benefits of AI development.

Why Companies Rent Data Center Capacity Instead of Building Their Own

An in-house data center gives a tech company more control over equipment, security, and long-term costs. However, this approach requires significant capital, operational expertise, and time. It’s not just a matter of building the facility; companies must also purchase servers, organize their maintenance, and constantly upgrade the equipment.

Leasing allows companies to launch products faster and scale computing power according to demand. This is especially important for startups that are developing AI models but cannot afford multi-billion investments in infrastructure. Instead of buying servers, they pay for access to existing resources.

Large companies use a hybrid model: they build part of their capacity themselves and rent the rest from third-party providers. This allows them to respond more quickly to changes in demand without tying all their investments to a single location.

For a data center owner, leasing offers the opportunity to monetize infrastructure through long-term contracts. However, the business depends on whether customers are willing to pay enough to cover server depreciation, electricity, cooling, personnel, and financing.

There is another problem: equipment quickly becomes obsolete. Servers that offer competitive performance today may eventually be surpassed by a new generation of chips. Therefore, an investor must consider not only construction costs but also regular investments in upgrades.

Could the data center market become overheated?

The rapid growth in demand for AI creates a temptation to build as much capacity as possible. However, long-term profitability will depend on whether revenue from computing services can justify the scale of the investment.

If new data centers enter the market faster than demand grows, rental rates may decline. At the same time, the development of more efficient chips and software could reduce the amount of computing resources needed to perform specific tasks. This is good for customers, but it could put additional pressure on operators who were counting on steady growth in consumption.

On the other hand, a reduction in the cost of individual computations will not necessarily mean a decline in overall demand. If AI becomes cheaper and more accessible, companies may use it for a wider range of tasks—from programming and data analysis to automated agents, video processing, and industrial systems.

Therefore, the key question for investors is not only how many data centers can be built, but also how efficiently they will operate and what services customers will be willing to pay for over the long term.

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