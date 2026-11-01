At the dairy farm of Simon and Sonia Bedcock on Tasmania’s remote north-west coast in Australia, virtual fencing with GPS collars and robotic milking systems have been used simultaneously for two years. This is the first such combination of technologies in Australia, ABC News Australia reports.

A farmer can use an app on a phone to set virtual boundaries that direct cows to the milking area. GPS collars track the location and health status of each animal, while a machine-learning algorithm uses vibration, sound and herd behaviour to guide cows between invisible boundaries. If an animal does not respond, the collar delivers a low-energy electric pulse.

How robotic milking works

After arriving at the milking area, the robot identifies the cow by its ear tag and determines whether it is time to milk it. If not enough time has passed since the previous milking, the animal eats feed and leaves the unit. The robots operate continuously: when a cow enters, the gate closes, and the system identifies the animal and begins milking.

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According to Sonia Bedcock, the cows know they will receive grain in the milking robot and fresh grass after leaving it. Simon Bedcock said that his work now mainly consists of observing the herd, monitoring the system and cleaning the equipment. The couple need to be present on the farm if a robot or collar signals an immediate problem.

Animal welfare concerns

Megan Verdon, a researcher at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture who studied the impact of GPS collars on animal welfare, stressed the need for further research into combining virtual fencing with autonomous milking systems. In her view, the technology may reduce the workload of farmers, who often work more than 12 hours a day, but such systems involve trade-offs.

In particular, when a herd is brought to the milking area as a group, a cow does not choose its milking time independently. Verdon said this feature may be acceptable, but it has not yet been studied. Halter collars are currently approved for use in all Australian states except Western Australia, where they are being assessed.

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