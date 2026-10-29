An international group of researchers from TU Wien and the University of California San Diego has produced X-ray photons with energy exceeding the usual theoretical threshold for such a process. For the experiment, the scientists directed powerful ultraviolet laser pulses at helium atoms, ScienceDaily reports.

Two electrons returned simultaneously

In the usual mechanism, a laser releases one electron from an atom, accelerates it with an electric field, and then returns it to the atom. Upon its return, the electron releases energy in the form of light with a frequency significantly higher than that of the initial laser beam. Theory predicts an upper energy limit for such radiation: above it, the intensity of the X-ray signal drops sharply.

In the helium experiment, the scientists successively released both electrons of the atom and adjusted the ultraviolet pulses so that the electrons returned simultaneously. Their motions remained linked by quantum correlations, allowing the energy of the two electrons to be released together. This made it possible for a single X-ray photon with higher energy to form.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A second radiation range

In the spectrum of coherent radiation, the team recorded an additional region of stable signal at substantially higher energies than those predicted by the standard process involving one electron. This second spectral “plateau” was weaker than the main radiation, but extended beyond the established energy limit.

No similar effect was found in experiments with argon and neon. The researchers attribute the difference to stronger correlations between helium’s two electrons. The results were published in the journal Nature Photonics. The authors believe that the unusual X-ray radiation could become a tool for studying electron interactions on attosecond time scales and could later be used for research into molecules and solid materials.

Read us on